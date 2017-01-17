The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo19° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Women’s March on Olympia expected to draw thousands

by Amelia DicksonThe Olympian
OLYMPIA — As hundreds of thousands of women across the United States gather Saturday to march for equality, Olympia won’t be left out.

An estimated 2,500 women are expected to gather at the Capitol’s Tivoli Fountain at 10 a.m. and march down Capitol Way toward the Olympia Farmers Market. There, they’ll turn around and march back to the Capitol for a rally.

“It’s gone way beyond what I dreamed,” said organizer Caitlin Gallup. “But in a good way.”

Gallup, a…

