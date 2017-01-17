The Wenatchee World

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Women’s March planned for Saturday

by Rick Steigmeyer
WENATCHEE — More than 300 people plan to march Saturday to voice their concerns for equality under the new Trump administration and to show support for all marginalized groups.

Organizers expect the march could attract far more people than the 313 who said they were going on a Women's March on Wenatchee Valley Facebook site. Another 407 people checked a box on the website that they were interested in participating.

"I think we're going to have a pretty good showing,"…

