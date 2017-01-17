The Wenatchee World

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

WVC hoops teams take down visiting Timberwolves

WENATCHEE – Both the WVC men’s and women’s basketball teams notched wins over visiting Blue Mountain on Monday at Smith Gym in Wenatchee.

Men’s basketball

WVC 69, Blue Mountain 59

The difference: Christian Solovey, Trevor Shurtliff, Brady Widner and Justin Martin all scored in double digits for the host Knights as WVC had enough in the tank to take care of visiting Blue Mountain.

Trailing by two heading into the halftime locker rooms, the Knights outscored the Timberwolves by 12…

