WVC hoops teams take down visiting Timberwolves

WENATCHEE – Both the WVC men’s and women’s basketball teams notched wins over visiting Blue Mountain on Monday at Smith Gym in Wenatchee.

Men’s basketball

WVC 69, Blue Mountain 59

The difference: Christian Solovey, Trevor Shurtliff, Brady Widner and Justin Martin all scored in double digits for the host Knights as WVC had enough in the tank to take care of visiting Blue Mountain.

Trailing by two heading into the halftime locker rooms, the Knights outscored the Timberwolves by 12…