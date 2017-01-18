The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

Tonight

Lo25° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

As GOP embraces land transfers, Okanogan County backs off

by K.C. Mehaffey
OKANOGAN — Supporters of public land have a warning for federal lawmakers who may be eyeing the idea of transferring federal land to state or local governments:

Take a good look at Okanogan County, first.

Last year, voters replaced two of three county commissioners who were vocal supporters of transferring federal lands to the state or local governments.

Until recently, Okanogan County was a member of the American Lands Council, whose mission is to secure local control of western public…

