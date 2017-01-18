As GOP embraces land transfers, Okanogan County backs off

OKANOGAN — Supporters of public land have a warning for federal lawmakers who may be eyeing the idea of transferring federal land to state or local governments:

Take a good look at Okanogan County, first.

Last year, voters replaced two of three county commissioners who were vocal supporters of transferring federal lands to the state or local governments.

Until recently, Okanogan County was a member of the American Lands Council, whose mission is to secure local control of western public…