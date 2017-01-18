Beware of frozen pipes

CASHMERE — Cashmere city officials are recommending that residents who have had trouble with water pipes freezing this winter should leave a trickle of water running as outside temperatures begin to warm up.

As air temperatures warm, frost can go deeper into the ground and freeze water in pipes, city officials warn. The city has received several calls recently from customers with frozen water pipes.

To assure that water pipes don't freeze, leave a trickle of water the size of…