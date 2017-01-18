The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 10:41PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

Overnight

Lo21° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Biologists investigate deaths of 82 stranded dolphins

by Reuters
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Biologists on Tuesday were investigating the weekend deaths of dozens of dolphins in Everglades National Park in Florida’s largest mass stranding of the mammal since 1989, a U.S. scientific agency said.

At least 82 of the dolphins, known as false killer whales for their resemblance to killer whales, died, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. Seventy-two were found dead and 10 were euthanized by veterinarians on the scene after being found in poor condition.

Thirteen dolphins…

