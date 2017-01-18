Call ‘Buddy’ or ‘Bella,’ and hundreds of Spokane County dogs might come running

SPOKANE — Don’t just give a dog a name.

Give a dog a good name. Always.

That’s the golden rule at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, where volunteers are tasked with naming adoptable animals.

So no Snicker Poo, Mr. Bigglesworth or Mister Kibbles. The name has to have personality, pizazz and class.

“If it doesn’t have a good name, people don’t really stare at it as much” in the shelter, said Janet Dixon, a special programs manager at SCRAPS.…