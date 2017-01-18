The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

This Afternoon

Hi27° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo26° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Chelan County moves closer to new pot rules

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Chelan County could have a new set of rules within the next few months that will determine which of the county’s cannabis growers and processors can stay in business and which will have to shut down. 

Chelan County commissioners agreed in February to a two-year ban on all state-sanctioned marijuana growing and processing operations that weren’t already fully operational by Sept. 29, 2015. The ban doesn’t apply to retail marijuana stores.

County planners continue to work on a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 