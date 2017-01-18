The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 10:41PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

Overnight

Lo21° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Commerce pick Ross has offshored 2,700 jobs since 2004

by Andy SullivanReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect’s trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.

As a high-stakes investor a decade ago, Ross specialized in turning around troubled manufacturing companies at a time when the U.S. economy was losing more than 100,000 jobs yearly due to global trade. A Senate confirmation hearing on his nomination…

