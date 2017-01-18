The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 6:58AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * SNOW ACCUMULATION...UP TO 2 INCHES OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU.

Today

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Did D.B. Cooper work at Boeing? Citizen Sleuths say maybe after particles found on tie

by Christine ClarridgeThe Seattle Times
The FBI officially closed the file on D.B. Cooper last year, but that hasn’t stopped amateur detectives calling themselves “Citizen Sleuths” from continuing to work the case.

The nation’s only unsolved hijacking has captured national attention and speculation and prompted hundreds of theories since November 1971, when a person calling himself Dan Cooper hijacked a Portland-to-Seattle flight and demanded $200,000 in cash, four parachutes and food for the crew.

About 45 minutes after Cooper let the passengers go and the…

