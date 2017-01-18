Forest Service moves forward on No. 2 Canyon trails project

WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service has decided to build a new non-motorized trail system on about 6,100 acres in No. 2 Canyon, complete with two new trailheads and a skills park for mountain bikers.

After proposing the project in October, the Wenatchee River Ranger District issued its draft decision and final proposal on Wednesday. Anyone who disagrees has 45 days to object.

Work could start this summer, and will be phased in over several years.

The proposal — which…