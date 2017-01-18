The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

Tonight

Lo25° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Forest Service moves forward on No. 2 Canyon trails project

by K.C. Mehaffey
WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service has decided to build a new non-motorized trail system on about 6,100 acres in No. 2 Canyon, complete with two new trailheads and a skills park for mountain bikers.

After proposing the project in October, the Wenatchee River Ranger District issued its draft decision and final proposal on Wednesday. Anyone who disagrees has 45 days to object.

Work could start this summer, and will be phased in over several years.

The proposal — which…

