Free health insurance sign-ups offered

WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health will host two free events for helping residents who want to sign up for health insurance under the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Open enrollment for health insurance ends Jan. 31.

One-on-one help will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and again on Jan. 28 at the Wenatchee clinic, 600 Orondo Ave.

Trained staff will provide assistance to anyone in the community, not just clinic patients.

Depending on income, people may…