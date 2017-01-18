The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Free health insurance sign-ups offered

by K.C. Mehaffey
WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health will host two free events for helping residents who want to sign up for health insurance under the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Open enrollment for health insurance ends Jan. 31.

One-on-one help will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and again on Jan. 28 at the Wenatchee clinic, 600 Orondo Ave.

Trained staff will provide assistance to anyone in the community, not just clinic patients.

Depending on income, people may…

