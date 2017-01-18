Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Dawn Morgan, 80, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. funeral service at Kingdom Embassy Church. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Wilford I. Stevens, 88, of East Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life at Eastmont Baptist Church, with Pastor Dallas Stringer officiating. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Roger H. Eckhardt, 87, of Dryden: 2 p.m. funeral service at Mid Valley Baptist Church in Dryden. Interment will be held at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Friday, Jan. 20

Mary Louise “Lou” Babst, 94, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Lovene Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee: Noon commemoration service at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Robert “Bob” Shreiner, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Donna Kay Gere, of Peshastin: 10 a.m. memorial service at Light in the Valley Church in Peshastin. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Maryann Pattison, 91, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.