Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 6:58AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * SNOW ACCUMULATION...UP TO 2 INCHES OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU.

Today

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Funeral Service Directory

by World staff
Memoriam
Wednesday, Jan. 18

Dawn Morgan, 80, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. funeral service at Kingdom Embassy Church. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Wilford I. Stevens, 88, of East Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life at Eastmont Baptist Church, with Pastor Dallas Stringer officiating. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Roger H. Eckhardt, 87, of Dryden: 2 p.m. funeral service at Mid Valley Baptist Church in Dryden. Interment will be held at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.  

Friday, Jan. 20

Mary Louise “Lou” Babst, 94, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Lovene Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee: Noon commemoration service at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Robert “Bob” Shreiner, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Donna Kay Gere, of Peshastin: 10 a.m. memorial service at Light in the Valley Church in Peshastin.  Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Sunday, Jan. 22 

Maryann Pattison, 91, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

