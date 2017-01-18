Glen Hagstrom
Glen Hagstrom
Wenatchee, WA
Glen Hagstrom, 74, a Wenatchee resident, passed away January 14, 2017.
A Commemoration Service and interment will be held on Friday, January 20,
2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park
Cemetery.
You are invited to visit his full tribute online at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel@msn.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
