Glen Hagstrom

Wenatchee, WA

Glen Hagstrom, 74, a Wenatchee resident, passed away January 14, 2017.

A Commemoration Service and interment will be held on Friday, January 20,

2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park

Cemetery.

You are invited to visit his full tribute online at

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.