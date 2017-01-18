The Wenatchee World

Glen Hagstrom

Website Staff
Photo provided

Glen Hagstrom

Wenatchee, WA

Glen Hagstrom, 74, a Wenatchee resident, passed away January 14, 2017.

A Commemoration Service and interment will be held on Friday, January 20,
2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park
Cemetery.

You are invited to visit his full tribute online at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel@msn.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

