Gustavo Maldonado Salamanca

Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 6:58AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * SNOW ACCUMULATION...UP TO 2 INCHES OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU.

Today Hi27 ° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight Lo27 ° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Hi33 ° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Snow

Friday Hi31 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night Lo27 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Hi32 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night Lo26 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Hi32 ° Rain/Snow Likely