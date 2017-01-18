The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 6:58AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * SNOW ACCUMULATION...UP TO 2 INCHES OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU.

Today

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Gustavo Maldonado Salamanca

by World staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Gustavo Maldonado Salamanca, 21, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 