Head-on collision closes Highway 2 over Stevens

by Christine Pratt
COLES CORNER — A head-on, injury collision involving a car and a semi has closed Highway 2 over Stevens Pass until further notice at White Pine Road, 14 miles east of the summit.

The driver of the car was transported to Cascade Medical Center with a head laceration, Trooper Brian Moore, State Patrol spokesman, said Wednesday evening. The semi driver was uninjured. Names have not yet been released, Moore said.

The accident is still under investigation. It was reported at 4:35 p.m. The route will likely remain closed until after 7:30 p.m.

The closure over Stevens complicates travel over the Cascade Mountains.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass between Ellensburg and North Bend is also closed and will be until at least Thursday morning, when state Department of Transportation officials reasses danger from ice, avalanche and falling trees.

Moore advises motorists to delay their trip over Stevens until later Wednesday evening or Thursday.

 

Reach Christine Pratt at 509-665-1173 or . Follow her on Twitter at @CPrattWW.

