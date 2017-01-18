Home sales jump in 2016 despite low inventory, higher prices

WENATCHEE — Low inventory and higher prices did little to slow 2016 homes sales in the Wenatchee market. Expect the same in 2017.

“A good year could have been incredible if we’d had more houses to sell,” said Jerry Paine, real estate broker for Windermere Wenatchee. “But many homeowners were staying put. They just weren’t ready to put their home on the market.”

Active listings in December fell 41 percent from the same month in 2015 — to 120 from…