Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

This Afternoon

Hi27° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo26° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Home sales jump in 2016 despite low inventory, higher prices

by Mike Irwin
Business
WENATCHEE — Low inventory and higher prices did little to slow 2016 homes sales in the Wenatchee market. Expect the same in 2017.

“A good year could have been incredible if we’d had more houses to sell,” said Jerry Paine, real estate broker for Windermere Wenatchee. “But many homeowners were staying put. They just weren’t ready to put their home on the market.”

Active listings in December fell 41 percent from the same month in 2015 — to 120 from…

