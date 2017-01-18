The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 6:58AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * SNOW ACCUMULATION...UP TO 2 INCHES OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU.

Today

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

How we got this far behind in school funding

by Claudia RoweThe Seattle Times
Every so often, the Education Lab team steps away from writing news stories to answer reader questions in a feature we call Education Lab IQ (short for Interesting Questions). Not surprisingly, many of you have wondered about Washington’s school-funding tangle.

More than 260 readers voted recently on six money-focused queries, and we’ll answer them over the next several weeks. Today’s question was the top vote-getter: How long did it take to get this far behind in school funding and how…

