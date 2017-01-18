Ice and snow: It’s not over yet

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:”“; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

NCW — Parts of Grant County received as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice Tuesday night, while Leavenworth woke up to seven inches of snow and sleet, a National Weather Service meteorologist says.

But the risk of snow, freezing rain and plain old rain continue today, said forecaster Jeffrey Cote.

Grant County got hit the worst with ice, he said.

Several schools have closed, and and many businesses are telling their employees to stay home, said Kyle Foreman, spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff activated the county’s emergency operations center at 9 p.m. Tuesday, bringing public safety, law enforcement, local government and others together so they can plan during an emergency and get information to the public.

“We were having a variety of different things falling from the sky last night: rain, a very grainular ice, and there was a time when these glass beads, like frozen BBs, were coming down,” Foreman said. “It was just getting slicker and slicker as the night went on.”

Foreman said numerous cars were sliding off roads, but there were no serious injuries.

While one deputy had stopped to assist a motorist, another car slid into the rear of his patrol car, he said. That driver was arrested for driving under the influence, he added.

So far, utilities have reported no power outages, and the ice was not causing falling trees or other issues.

In the Wenatchee area, both Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Healthy are opening their clinics late, at 10 a.m., along with Wenatchee Valley College.

Several schools also have delayed starts.

The Chelan County PUD asked non-emergency employees to stay home, and reported there were no power outages.