Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 10:41PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

Overnight

Lo21° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

In the Garden | A look back — and ahead — at the gardening season

by Ken MuirMaster Gardener
Home and Garden
It was a year of new endeavors for me, and it was quite challenging at times. In this column, I’ll tell you what I overcame this past year and maybe it’ll help you out in your garden.

This past year, I planted our vegetable garden in the ground for the first time. In years past, I’ve always had raised beds, but this time I decided to break ground for an in-the-ground vegetable garden. I was in the midst of putting…

