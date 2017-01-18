In the Garden | A look back — and ahead — at the gardening season

It was a year of new endeavors for me, and it was quite challenging at times. In this column, I’ll tell you what I overcame this past year and maybe it’ll help you out in your garden.

This past year, I planted our vegetable garden in the ground for the first time. In years past, I’ve always had raised beds, but this time I decided to break ground for an in-the-ground vegetable garden. I was in the midst of putting…