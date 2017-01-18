Lovene Marie Reiman

East Wenatchee, WA

Lovene Marie Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on January 13, 2017, at

her home with her family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1927, in

Spokane, WA, to the late Otis and Jessie (Johnson) Emerson. When she was six

years old, the family moved to Wenatchee where she attended the area schools,

and obtained an accelerated graduation accreditation through the Entiat School

District in 1946. Lovene continued her education at Northwest Christian

College at Eugene, OR. She was married to her fiance, Marvin Carl Reiman,

while he was finishing his tour in the U.S. Air Force on October 15, 1948, at

Dow AFB, Bangor, ME. When Marvin received his discharge in January of 1949,

they traveled through the southern states on Route 66 to Los Angeles, where

they met up with Marvin’s brother’s families and went into Mexico while

honeymooning. They made their way back to East Wenatchee, where they made

their home together. Marvin went to work on the family’s wheat ranch on Blue

Grade, and Lovene worked in the fall harvests in the apple warehouses. They

moved in 1952, further out to the north area of East Wenatchee, then in 1963,

to their ten acres on Baker Flats. In 2000, they moved one last time to

Sunrise East. A very talented tailor, she made the family clothes including

the girls’ gowns and wedding dresses. Lovene was a longtime member of the

Wenatchee Quilt Guild. She attended a number of churches in the Wenatchee

Valley and was a longtime member of Faith Presbyterian Church in East

Wenatchee.

She is preceded in death by husband, Marvin, in 2009; three brothers: Roy,

Arley and Vern Emerson; granddaughter, Elizabeth Strecker; and great-grandson,

Micah Grant Abplanalp.

Lovene is survived by her children: Patti (Greg) Rains of East Wenatchee, WA,

Terri (Doug) Strecker of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie Reiman (Sue Critchlow) of

Bellevue, WA, Jacque (Mark) Abplanalp of East Wenatchee, WA, and Scott (Lynn)

Reiman of East Wenatchee, WA; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 12:00 noon

at the Faith Presbyterian Church. You are invited to view her online guestbook

at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA;