Lovene Marie Reiman
Lovene Marie Reiman
East Wenatchee, WA
Lovene Marie Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on January 13, 2017, at
her home with her family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1927, in
Spokane, WA, to the late Otis and Jessie (Johnson) Emerson. When she was six
years old, the family moved to Wenatchee where she attended the area schools,
and obtained an accelerated graduation accreditation through the Entiat School
District in 1946. Lovene continued her education at Northwest Christian
College at Eugene, OR. She was married to her fiance, Marvin Carl Reiman,
while he was finishing his tour in the U.S. Air Force on October 15, 1948, at
Dow AFB, Bangor, ME. When Marvin received his discharge in January of 1949,
they traveled through the southern states on Route 66 to Los Angeles, where
they met up with Marvin’s brother’s families and went into Mexico while
honeymooning. They made their way back to East Wenatchee, where they made
their home together. Marvin went to work on the family’s wheat ranch on Blue
Grade, and Lovene worked in the fall harvests in the apple warehouses. They
moved in 1952, further out to the north area of East Wenatchee, then in 1963,
to their ten acres on Baker Flats. In 2000, they moved one last time to
Sunrise East. A very talented tailor, she made the family clothes including
the girls’ gowns and wedding dresses. Lovene was a longtime member of the
Wenatchee Quilt Guild. She attended a number of churches in the Wenatchee
Valley and was a longtime member of Faith Presbyterian Church in East
Wenatchee.
She is preceded in death by husband, Marvin, in 2009; three brothers: Roy,
Arley and Vern Emerson; granddaughter, Elizabeth Strecker; and great-grandson,
Micah Grant Abplanalp.
Lovene is survived by her children: Patti (Greg) Rains of East Wenatchee, WA,
Terri (Doug) Strecker of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie Reiman (Sue Critchlow) of
Bellevue, WA, Jacque (Mark) Abplanalp of East Wenatchee, WA, and Scott (Lynn)
Reiman of East Wenatchee, WA; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 12:00 noon
at the Faith Presbyterian Church. You are invited to view her online guestbook
at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA;
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy