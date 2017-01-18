Moses Lake man sentenced for gun-pointing incident

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was sentenced for pointing a gun at another person after an argument broke out at his residence.

Nicholas Herbert, 21, of Moses Lake, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Grant County Superior Court Judge David Estudillo followed a joint recommendation between Deputy Prosecutor Kevin McCrae and defense attorney Stephen Kozer and sentenced Herbert to six months of confinement. Another charge of second-degree assault was dropped in a plea agreement between McCrae and Kozer.

On…