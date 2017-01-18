Obama shortens sentence of Manning, who gave documents to WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In one of his final acts before leaving office, President Barack Obama on Tuesday shortened the prison sentence of former U.S. military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was responsible for the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010.

A White House official said there was no connection between Manning's commutation and renewed U.S. government concern about WikiLeaks in last year's presidential election, or a promise by its founder Julian Assange…