Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 10:41PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

Overnight

Lo21° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Obama shortens sentence of Manning, who gave documents to WikiLeaks

by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha RascoeReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In one of his final acts before leaving office, President Barack Obama on Tuesday shortened the prison sentence of former U.S. military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was responsible for the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010.

A White House official said there was no connection between Manning's commutation and renewed U.S. government concern about WikiLeaks in last year's presidential election, or a promise by its founder Julian Assange…

