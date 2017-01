Judy Garland had it right. There really is no place like home.

I’m not in Washington anymore, Toto. After spending a nice three-week break in my Evergreen State, I am back here in Illinois at the seminary. But while home, I enjoyed small tastes of my old life from the “good old days” of all the way back…in August.

Okay, so it really hasn’t been that long since I was ripping it up in Wenatchee. During my glorious staycation (a…