Poll: Quarter of Republicans would keep Obamacare

NEW YORK — About a quarter of U.S. Republicans do not want to see Obamacare repealed, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Trump and his fellow Republicans, who control Congress, have promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, but a majority of Americans, including 25 percent of Republicans polled, do not want it to be repealed.

The law has been credited with helping about 20 million people get insurance coverage. Only one in…