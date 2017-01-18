The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

This Afternoon

Hi27° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo26° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Rats are unwelcome winter guests

by Rick Steigmeyer
WENATCHEE — The rats are back. Or, perhaps they never left. More concerning, many have moved indoors for the winter.

"It's been really crazy," said David Kaylor, owner of Harvest Valley Pest Control. Kaylor said this year has definitely seemed busier than other years in terms of rat problems. He admits that what's a problem for others means more business for him. "We're kind of like ambulance drivers, ready to help when needed."

The culprit is known as the Norway…

