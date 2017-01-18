Rats are unwelcome winter guests

WENATCHEE — The rats are back. Or, perhaps they never left. More concerning, many have moved indoors for the winter.

"It's been really crazy," said David Kaylor, owner of Harvest Valley Pest Control. Kaylor said this year has definitely seemed busier than other years in terms of rat problems. He admits that what's a problem for others means more business for him. "We're kind of like ambulance drivers, ready to help when needed."

The culprit is known as the Norway…