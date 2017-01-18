The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Sheriffs arrest three suspected in Othello home invasion

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Authorities have arrested three men in connection with a Jan. 2 home invasion in Othello.

Four suspects allegedly threatened the occupants of the Othello home with a firearm and assaulted at least one, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Chelan and Douglas County residents.

The arrests took place over several days earlier this month.

Zane Grissom, 29, was arrested Jan. 6 near Entiat by members of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 