Ice Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:12AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...UP TO AN ADDITIONAL A TENTH OF AN INCH AROUND WENATCHEE, CHELAN, AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF DOUGLAS COUNTY.

Overnight

Lo21° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Storm packed with warnings and advisories

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — While the first round of moisture forecast for North Central Washington had little impact Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service says that ice, sleet, freezing rain and snow are all still in the mix for different parts of the region.

Several warnings and advisories were issued, including:

<> Ice Storm Warning for Wenatchee, East Slopes of the North Cascades, and the Waterville Plateau

<> Winter Storm Warning for the Okanogan Highlands, East Slopes of the North Cascades and…

