Storm packed with warnings and advisories

NCW — While the first round of moisture forecast for North Central Washington had little impact Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service says that ice, sleet, freezing rain and snow are all still in the mix for different parts of the region.

Several warnings and advisories were issued, including:

<> Ice Storm Warning for Wenatchee, East Slopes of the North Cascades, and the Waterville Plateau

<> Winter Storm Warning for the Okanogan Highlands, East Slopes of the North Cascades and…