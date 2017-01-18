The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi27° Chance Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Waterville students picked again as Samsung contest finalist

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — Waterville High School students believe they may be able to use aerial drones to help prevent Central Washington wildfires.

Judges in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest thought that was a good idea, one that makes good use of science, technology, engineering, art and math — the so-called STEAM subjects — in schools to solve a community problem.

For the second consecutive year, Kris Daratha's science class at Waterville High School is among the nation's 51 state finalists…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 