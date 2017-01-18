Waterville students picked again as Samsung contest finalist

WATERVILLE — Waterville High School students believe they may be able to use aerial drones to help prevent Central Washington wildfires.

Judges in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest thought that was a good idea, one that makes good use of science, technology, engineering, art and math — the so-called STEAM subjects — in schools to solve a community problem.

For the second consecutive year, Kris Daratha's science class at Waterville High School is among the nation's 51 state finalists…