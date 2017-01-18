The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 7:48PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, AND QUINCY. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...UP TO AN ADDITIONAL TENTH OF AN INCH MAINLY

Tonight

Lo25° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Wild welcome in Spruce Kings for two-game set at Town Toyota Center

by David Heiling
WENATCHEE — When the Prince George Spruce King come to town for a two-game set against the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday, the mini-series could be a preview of the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals.

If the regular season ended today, Wenatchee, (33-6-4-2, 70 points), the No. 1 seed, would meet up with Prince George (19-18-3-2, 43 points), the No. 4 seed in the first round. The winner would go on to play…

