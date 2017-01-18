Wild welcome in Spruce Kings for two-game set at Town Toyota Center

WENATCHEE — When the Prince George Spruce King come to town for a two-game set against the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday, the mini-series could be a preview of the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals.

If the regular season ended today, Wenatchee, (33-6-4-2, 70 points), the No. 1 seed, would meet up with Prince George (19-18-3-2, 43 points), the No. 4 seed in the first round. The winner would go on to play…