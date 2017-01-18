Wine of the Week | Silvara Vineyards 2014 Merlot

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We’ll feature other top winners from the festival in the coming weeks.

Silvara Vineyards 2014 Merlot, $32

Review: Vintner Gary Seidler is taking his Leavenworth-area winery to new levels, particularly with his red wines. This remarkable Merlot uses grapes from Candy Mountain, a hill in the eastern Yakima Valley that is similar to nearby Red Mountain. It opens with aromas of toasted…