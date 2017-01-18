The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:51PM PST until January 19 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE,

This Afternoon

Hi27° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo26° Wintry Mix Likely then Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi35° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi30° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Wintry mix to continue into Thursday

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — Ephrata and Waterville got half an inch of ice Tuesday night, while Leavenworth woke up Wednesday to seven inches of snow and sleet, the National Weather Service reports.

Forecasts were for more of the same, only a lighter version heading into Thursday.

"We are expecting another light round of a wintry mix (Wednesday night) — still snow, sleet, or freezing rain, or a mix of all of the above," said meteorologist Andrew Kalin. "It will probably be finishing…

