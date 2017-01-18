Wintry mix to continue into Thursday

NCW — Ephrata and Waterville got half an inch of ice Tuesday night, while Leavenworth woke up Wednesday to seven inches of snow and sleet, the National Weather Service reports.

Forecasts were for more of the same, only a lighter version heading into Thursday.

"We are expecting another light round of a wintry mix (Wednesday night) — still snow, sleet, or freezing rain, or a mix of all of the above," said meteorologist Andrew Kalin. "It will probably be finishing…