The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 10:41PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

Overnight

Lo21° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi27° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi31° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely

Yakisoba done quick and easy

by Gretchen McKayPittsburgh Post-Gazette
Send to Kindle
Print This

In China and Japan on New Year’s Day, long noodles are considered a lucky food because they symbolize long life. This spicy-sweet yakisoba recipe from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is Japanese street food at its best — quick, easy and incredibly flavorful.

It doesn’t take a lot of technique — just keep the ingredients moving — and you don’t even need a wok; a cast-iron pan works just fine. Yakisoba noodles and sauce are readily available at Asian markets, but…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 