The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi30° Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Ballots for special election mailed out next week

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — School districts and cities have propositions on ballots to be sent out next week for a Feb. 14 special election.

Here's a rundown of election propositions, including three annexation proposals in Wenatchee. The requests will only appear on ballots sent to residents of in the districts for which they apply. Ballots will be mailed Jan. 27 and must be returned or postmarked by Feb. 14.

Chelan County

City of Wenatchee, Proposition 1, Walnut/McKittrick Island Annexation: A measure to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 