Bertha resumes digging with only a half-mile to go

TUNNEL-BORING MACHINE BERTHA HAS RESTARTED WITH HUNDREDS OF NEW CUTTING TEETH AND ONLY A HALF-MILE LEFT TO DIG BEFORE REACHING DAYLIGHT. — Seattle Tunnel Partners must replace the teeth periodically, or risk being unable to scrape dirt and push forward.

The top of the machine is now 160 feet below Third Avenue at Blanchard Street, said a brief update by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Barring soil or mechanical problems, it should reach the finish line near Seattle Center…