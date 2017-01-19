The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi33° Cloudy then Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Bertha resumes digging with only a half-mile to go

by The Seattle Times
TUNNEL-BORING MACHINE BERTHA HAS RESTARTED WITH HUNDREDS OF NEW CUTTING TEETH AND ONLY A HALF-MILE LEFT TO DIG BEFORE REACHING DAYLIGHT. — Seattle Tunnel Partners must replace the teeth periodically, or risk being unable to scrape dirt and push forward.

The top of the machine is now 160 feet below Third Avenue at Blanchard Street, said a brief update by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Barring soil or mechanical problems, it should reach the finish line near Seattle Center…

