Charity is focus of bus tour

by Cheryl SchweizerColumbia Basin Herald
MOSES LAKE — Businesses do better when they encourage their employees to get involved in charitable activities, inside and outside their communities. That was the message from participants on a bus tour that stopped in Moses Lake Tuesday afternoon.

And of course cute puppies were required.

The puppies are one of a number of charitable projects promoted by the employees at the TCC location in Moses Lake. (That’s company shorthand for The Cellular Connection, which sells Verizon and DirecTV services.)…

