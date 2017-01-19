Chelan group launches effort to ‘Keep It Blue’

CHELAN — In survey after survey, the quality of water in Lake Chelan comes up as a top priority for residents in the area.

Yet surprisingly, this world-class vacation mecca known for its clear waters has only scant and sporadic data on just how clean the lake water is.

A newly-formed group, the Lake Chelan Research Institute, is working to change all that.

An October water sample yielded the highest level of phosphorus ever measured in Lake Chelan. "That's disconcerting,"…