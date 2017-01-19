The Wenatchee World

Related content

Chelan group launches effort to ‘Keep It Blue’

by K.C. Mehaffey
CHELAN — In survey after survey, the quality of water in Lake Chelan comes up as a top priority for residents in the area.

Yet surprisingly, this world-class vacation mecca known for its clear waters has only scant and sporadic data on just how clean the lake water is.

A newly-formed group, the Lake Chelan Research Institute, is working to change all that.

An October water sample yielded the highest level of phosphorus ever measured in Lake Chelan. "That's disconcerting,"…

Advertisements

 