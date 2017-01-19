The Wenatchee World

Related content

Child among Pierce County’s new flu deaths

by The News Tribune
TACOMA — The influenza epidemic has claimed a child, one of 17 flu deaths in Pierce County, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The child was younger than 10 years old, according to health department spokesman Steve Metcalf. Of the other deaths, 14 were over the age of 60.

No other information about the child was released.

Flu activity in Washington picked up in early December. Pierce County’s first death was reported at the same time.

Since then the…

