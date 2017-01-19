Community Foundation breaks record for giving

WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of North Central Washington last year set a new record for local grant giving — $459,202 — crushing its old record set just a year earlier by more than 20 percent.

“It’s just giving us goose bumps and yelps of happiness when we look at this,” Denise Sorom, the foundation’s director of community philanthropy, said Thursday.

Those funds were shared by 25 local nonprofits, who applied for the foundation’s “Regional Impact” grants. Of those, 11…