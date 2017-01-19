The Wenatchee World

Documentary TEACH to screen at the PAC Wednesday

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE — Washington Elementary School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is hosting a screening of the documentary TEACH, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Following the film, a panel of local educators will address what our area teachers are doing in their classrooms and beyond, as well as discuss with moviegoers reactions to the film.

In TEACH, Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim’s third documentary on the subject of education in America, asks the question, “What does…

