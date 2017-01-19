The Wenatchee World

Weather:

27°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Cloudy then Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Farcical ‘Rumors’ opens tonight at Riverside Playhouse

by Holly Thorpe
Send to Kindle
Print This

Rumor has it there’s a show opening tonight. Music Theatre of Wenatchee begins their three week production of “Rumors” tonight at the Riverside Playhouse. This 1988 farce written by Neil Simon is being directed by John Mausser.

The show follows the miscommunications and misfires of four New York couples after they discover the Deputy Mayor of New York has shot himself — in the ear.

The comedy will be performed at 7:30 tonight through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, Feb. 2-4 and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 