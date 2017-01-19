Feds to trim funds for Columbia chinook

Federal hatchery funding for Columbia River fall chinook is expected to decline because of the risks these fish pose to the recovery of their wild counterparts.

The lower funding levels are expected to reduce by an average of 7 percent the catches of both commercial and sport fisheries for the fall chinook. Harvests by tribes would dip by 6 percent, according to a recently completed NOAA Fisheries review that will guide funding.

The Columbia River basin is a major producer…