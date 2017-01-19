The Wenatchee World

First-degree murder charge filed against 79-year-old man

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Prosecutor filed a first-degree murder charge Wednesday against a 79-year-old Wenatchee man suspected of killing his 21-year-old neighbor.

Longino Arroyo Garibay is believed to have shot to death Gustavo Maldonado-Salamanca on Jan. 12.

Maldonado-Salamanca was shot outside his home in the 1200 block of Methow Street as he was leaving for work, family members told police. After he was shot, Maldonado-Salamanca re-entered the house and then told family members he’d been shot by the “old…

