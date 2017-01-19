Former principal bequeaths thousands for books

WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee School District principal Steve Brady and his wife Sandi bequeathed $50,000 to Wenatchee elementary libraries.

Their daughter Karin Abbott contacted Superintendent Brian Flones last month, in behalf of her parents, according to a district press release. Steve Brady was principal at Lewis & Clark, Abraham Lincoln, and Columbia elementary schools. He passed away in 2012. Sandi passed away in 2016.

The gift is given in honor of their late son, Mike Brady, who died in a…