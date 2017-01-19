The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi30° Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Former principal bequeaths thousands for books

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee School District principal Steve Brady and his wife Sandi bequeathed $50,000 to Wenatchee elementary libraries. 

Their daughter Karin Abbott contacted Superintendent Brian Flones last month, in behalf of her parents, according to a district press release. Steve Brady was principal at Lewis & Clark, Abraham Lincoln, and Columbia elementary schools. He passed away in 2012. Sandi passed away in 2016.

The gift is given in honor of their late son, Mike Brady, who died in a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 