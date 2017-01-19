The Wenatchee World

George H.W. Bush moved to intensive care: Wife Barbara Bush hospitalized

by David Ingram and Brendan O'BrienReuters
Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved to an intensive-care unit at a Houston hospital with pneumonia and was stable and resting comfortably after doctors performed a procedure to clear his airway, his office said on Wednesday.

His wife of 72 years, former first lady Barbara Bush, also was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, the office said in a statement.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation’s oldest living…

Advertisements

 