Life saver: Wardell gets friendship, kidney from acquaintance

WENATCHEE — Longtime Wenatchee attorney and former Chelan County Superior Court judge Carol Wardell has a new lease on life, thanks to the kindness of a casual acquaintance who took the extraordinary step of offering to donate a kidney to save Wardell’s life.

The kidney donor is fellow Wenatchee Golf & Country Club member Jill Maloney. When Maloney first read a December, 2015 Wenatchee World article about Wardell’s need for a kidney from a live donor, she was inspired to…