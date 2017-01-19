Marianette “Eileen” (Isaac) Geddis

May 23, 1925 - January 14, 2017

Marianette “Eileen” (Isaac) Geddis passed away to her Savior, Sabbath, January

14, 2017, surrounded by her family. Eileen was born May 23, 1925, in Lima,

Peru, to Harold and Ella Isaac. She graduated from La Sierra College with a

Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, working numerous years at the Portland

Sanitarium and Hospital as a pharmacy nurse. Later, after 26 years as Director

of Nursing at the Village Retirement Center, she retired. Her last years in

Wenatchee, she had a blessed life and was lovingly cared for by her extended

Gayle and Fila Family’s, and her kitties, Jackson and KeeWee.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Geddis and Jan Hazen; sons-in-law,

Bill Chappa and Ted Hazen; grandson, Isaac Stouffer; great-grandsons: Owen,

Ben and Damen Stouffer; cousins, Barb Chubb and Harold Isaac, Jr., Virginia

Deacon and Doug Reiber; her close extended family, Rachel and Tanner, Rosslyn,

Brooke, Tanner Jr. Gayle, Rayanna Fila, and Rosemary Fila Watson. She is

preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Geddis; and the father of her

daughters, Thomas Geddis.

Eileen’s family would like to make special tribute, and thankfulness to the

Fila family, Pat Estes, Dr. Bob and Cheryl Smith, Confluence Home Health,

especially Julie Mabi-Marcellus and Kellie, Michele and Randy Moseley,

Confluence Medical and Nursery Staff, doctors Bethany Lynn and Greg Morper,

Ballard Ambulance, Airlift Northwest and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

A Funeral Service is scheduled Monday, January 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at

Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wenatchee Humane

Society.