Mariners’ Edgar Martinez falls short in bid for Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 2017

A change in thinking about the value of a designated hitter, the evolving use of sabermetric measures and growing sentiment among eligible voters gave Edgar Martinez his highest percentage of Baseball Hall of Fame votes since appearing on the ballot. But it wasn’t enough to for the Mariners’ great to garner induction for the 2017 class headed to Cooperstown, New York.

