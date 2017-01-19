Mingling at the museum: New event brings local wine, beer, cider and coffee to museum spaces

Long after the little ones have left, when the museum doors would normally be locked for the night, patrons of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday will be sampling some of the region’s best wine, cider and spirits amidst the exhibits.

The museum is opening its doors at 6 p.m. this Saturday for their first-ever 21-and-over Night at the Museum, featuring live music and a diverse selection of local booze.

For over a decade, the museum has…