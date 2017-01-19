Short-armed shoveler

Though only 65 pounds and not the 9 tons of a full grown Tyrannosaurus, Judah Graham, 7, Wenatchee garners plenty of attention from people who pass his house as he shovels snow Wednesday in his inflatable costume. Juday bought the outfit with Christmas gift money a year ago. "I want to be a really talented person to do lots of cool stuff," he explains. His next goal is to be on the television show America's Funniest Home Videos to win…